The city of Fort Oglethorpe will host a joint meeting with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 7 to discuss the status of the long-planned Lafayette Road streetscape project.
After years of discussion and planning, the GDOT will breakdown plans for the $3 million revitalization project slated to run from the intersection of Battlefield Parkway all the way to the entrance to Chickamauga Battlefield.
Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins says the meeting is designed to inform the public and business owners in the neighboring area about what to expect when the project gets underway.
“It will be an update so property owners and residents can to see what that final streetscape plan looks like,” Payne-Simpkins said. “There will also be an update on the GDOT construction schedule.”
In 2014, the city received federal funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to revamp eight tenths of a mile of road that leads to the historic battlefield.
The project is supposed to be a complete streetscape overhaul that will produce new sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes, streetlights, and a landscaped median.
Interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at Fort Oglethorpe City Hall.