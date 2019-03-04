The city of Fort Oglethorpe has modified the construction schedule related to a $3 million loan it received last year to finance its much-needed sewer infrastructure upgrades.
During the Feb. 25 City Council meeting, City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins explained that there have been weather delays and other variables that have delayed construction.
“This resolution is in regards to the $3 million low-interest loan that the city received from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) last year,” Payne-Simpkins said. “Currently the loan has a construction completion date of Feb. 1, 2019, and clearly that time has come and gone.”
The city approved the loan Jan. 22, 2018, which was aimed at infrastructure upgrades needed to comply with the city of Chattanooga’s waste water treatment requirements and help cut out some of the overages payments it accumulated in recent years.
In 2017, the city struck a new agreement with the city of Chattanooga regarding treatment of its waste water. The agreement includes more expensive penalties for flow rate overages. Fort Oglethorpe's transmission system, wastewater collection, and flow rate monitoring were also evaluated, resulting in the payment of over $330,000 in recalculated waste water overages for 2015-2016.
The infrastructure upgrades are a way of making the city's sewer system more efficient, and doing so through a GEFA loan will offer the city financial flexibility due to the low-interest nature of the loan.
The 20-year loan has a 0.89-percent interest rate, which is extremely low in order to help municipalities to facilitate the work on needed projects.
Payne-Simpkins proposed pushing back the completion date for the work as a modification to the loan.
“We’ve been delayed on several of our inflow and infiltration reduction projects because of the rain,” Payne-Simpkins said. “This resolution simply pushes our completion date back to Nov. 1, 2019.
The board unanimously approved the resolution with a 5-0 vote.