A Fort Oglethorpe man is facing a hit-and-run charge after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle while driving DUI, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Guadalupe Ray Martinez Jr., 45, of Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, was arrested June 17 on charges of hit and run, failure to maintain lane, and DUI.
Martinez has been released from jail on bond.
Martinez’s run-in with police occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on June 17 at the Oglethorpe Ridge Apartment complex.
A man called police claiming Martinez was driving erratically along Mack Smith Road, and that Martinez’s vehicle crossed over the yellow line on the roadway and struck his vehicle.
The victim claimed that Martinez’s truck struck his driver’s side mirror and door.
After the crash, the man says he turned around and called 911 while following Martinez to the apartment complex, reports show.
Officer Garin Goddard says that when he arrived at the scene, he could tell Martinez had been drinking.
“I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mr. Martinez’s breath,” Goddard said. “When I asked him how me he had to drink, he stated, ‘I know I’m drunk’, and that he had consumed four 32-oucne containers of Michelob Ultra.”
Martinez failed his field sobriety tests, blew 1.91 and 1.90 on two attempts at a breathalyzer, and was subsequently taken to Catoosa County jail.
Officers also discovered paint that matched the victim’s vehicle on the front end of Martinez’s Chevrolet Avalanche.