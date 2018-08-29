Fort Oglethorpe’s Fire Department recently reached a license agreement to do some of its upcoming training at a vacant building off Battlefield Parkway.
During the Aug. 13 City Council meeting, Chief Bruce Ballew obtained the boards approval for the agreement, which will allow him to conduct “dry training” for firefighters.
“This agreement is for training at the old bank building at the corner of Dietz Road and Battlefield Parkway,” Ballew said.
The building is in front of where the new Publix supermarket is being erected.
Councilwoman Paula Stinnett asked if the department would actually be burning down the building for training purposes, but Ballew said crews can’t do any burning during this time of the year.
“There is no burning going on until the first of October,” Ballew said. “The requirements for burning it down are too strict for this time of the year.”
Instead, firefighters will be able to battle smoke and other obstacles while inside the building.
“It will be used for dry training,” Ballew said. “There will be smoke generated from smoke equipment to simulate a live fire and you may see a lot of smoke coming out from the building, but there will be no live fire burning.”