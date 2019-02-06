Like Catoosa County and Ringgold, the city of Fort Oglethorpe has also applied for federal resurfacing funding through the Chattanooga Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (MPO) Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).
On Jan. 28, the City Council approved a resolution and project list for funding in the 2020 to 2023 TIP program.
City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins explained how the funding works and discussed the roads the city wants to get resurfaced.
“The program was established by the federal government to help maintain infrastructure within urbanized areas that have designated functional classifications,” Payne-Simpkins said. “We have two roads that are functional class roads that need resurfacing.”
Payne-Simpkins says the two roads are Fant Drive and Thomas Road.
“Fant Drive and Thomas Road meet the criteria, and they are eligible to receive an allocation of federal funds through the GDOT and our MPO,” she said. “The program requires a 20-percent local match. We are requesting $270,149 with a local match of $67,537 (total cost: $337,686) to upgrade and resurface Fant Drive and Thomas Road in 2020.”
The work on Fant Drive is proposed to extend from Battlefield Parkway to Cloud Springs Road at a distance of half a mile, while Thomas Road connects Lafayette Road and Gross Crescent at a distance of 0.25 miles.
Not only do both roads meet the classifications for the funding, but Payne-Simpkins said they’re both in need of some TLC.
“They both will include deep patching, variable milling, chip seal, leveling, topping, thermoplastic striping, and build up on the shoulders of the road,” Payne-Simpkins said. “Fant Drive last year had a large portion of it milled down and binder asphalt put on it due to water getting in cracks causing road failures. It still needs the rest of road repaired and the topping put on the entire road.”
Payne-Simpkins added that the proposed portion of Thomas Road has not been paved in over 25 years and has several bad places in it that are past due to be resurfaced.