The city of Fort Oglethorpe has awarded a bid for the cleanup, prep, and repainting of City Hall.
During the first City Council meeting of the year on Monday night, Jan. 14, the board unanimously approved a contract for $47,509 per the recommendation of Building and Zoning Director Rick Quarles.
The bid is for City Hall’s exterior paint and for the police evidence room, which is interior paint, and the funding source is 2014 SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).
Mayor Earl Gray said the exterior upgrades are needed due to the age of the building and the wear and tear it has endured.
“I noticed parts of these sections where it has peeled off or … stucco has just come off,” Gray said. “They are going to repair that, I’m assuming, either do away with it or repair it?”
Quarles explained that more will be done than just general painting.
“Yeah, they’ll have to (do repairs) because that’s part of the insulation system on the building,” Quarles said. “They’ll do gutters, and the actual exterior doors they’ll have painted too. They’ll put one coat of primer, two coats of paint, and they’ll clean it all so that weather permitting, it may take up to two weeks or maybe a little longer.”
Councilwoman Paula Stinnett asked about possible color schemes.
“They actually have a designer that can come up and help us choose. There are no colors there yet,” Quarles said. “I think that would be up to the city manager or somebody besides me.”
Stinnett said initial color plans include a light gray for the police department’s evidence room, but that indeed, no colors have been chosen for the exterior of City Hall.
“Hopefully beige or a gray,” Mayor Gray said.
City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins said the city will rely on the designer for color recommendations and that that suggestion will be presented to the mayor and council before the work starts.