The Catoosa County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the city of Fort Oglethorpe have both signed off on awarding a construction bid for an access road to be built near the new Food City development off U.S. 41 near the Tennessee/Georgia line.
During the Sept. 10 Fort Oglethorpe City Council meeting, Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long explained that the two sides have decided on a bid for the creation of “State Line Road”.
“This is for the new road we’re building between Scruggs Road and Highway 41 that is currently in development,” Long said. “This will be for the stone and paving work. They (the EDA) put out bids, and the low bid was $206,569.
Since the EDA was instrumental in the developer coming to two, the two entities have been working hand-in-hand on the costs involved with the project.
“The EDA has already approved the bid on it, this is just to clear up paperwork for our auditors because the city and the EDA are going to split this,” Long said. “The amount for the city will be $102,784.50.”
In May, the city and EDA likewise split the bill on $14,000 worth of stromwater work for the project.
That work came two months after the two sides purchased the land for the development at a cost of $60,000 each.