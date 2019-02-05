Fort Oglethorpe’s Mayor and City Council recently recognized the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School (LFO) football program for its tremendous season and playoff bid.
During the Jan. 28 City Council meeting, LFO Head Coach Bo Campbell and his players were in attendance to take part in a reception and reading of a celebratory resolution.
“I just want to say congratulations to you guys,” Mayor Earl Gray said. “You guys really ought to be proud of yourselves. It just proves what a little dedication and hard work will do. I know there were hot days when you wanted to quit or you wanted another drink of water; as you can tell, it paid off for you.”
According to Coach Campbell, the team’s final record was 7-4, which included the school’s first playoff appearance in nine years and the first time it hosted a playoff game in 14 years.
The team also had players named first and second team All-Region.
“We’re very blessed to be part of an awesome community here in Fort Oglethorpe and an awesome school,” Coach Campbell said. “I’m so very proud of these guys. They have worked so hard to become successful. I love these guys like they’re my own sons; they are my sons.”