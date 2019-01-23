Fort Oglethorpe has approved the purchase of new sewer pump station equipment and also deemed three aging vehicles as surplus.
Public Utilities Director Phil Parker gave details on both agenda items during the Jan. 14 City Council meeting, explaining the need for the sewer equipment and how the vehicles will soon be replaced by recent purchases.
The sewer pump station of topic was the one on Lakeshore Drive off Battlefield Parkway near Battlefield Elementary School.
Parker presented the request to purchase new impellers for the pumps, seal kits, o-rings, and bearings.
“The pump station was put in service in 1996,” Parker said. What’ I’m asking to do is replace these impellers. They are in stock in Forsythe, which is unusual because they’re manufactured overseas and a lot of the parts have to be ordered from overseas. These are in stock here in Georgia.”
The council unanimously approved purchase of the equipment in the amount of $13,217.72.
Parker said the purchase will get the pump station back to a higher capacity of operations, and that the majority of the work will be handled in-house by city crews.
“We will do this install,” Parker said. “The only thing we may have to ship out is the bearings. In some cases they (bearings) have to be pressed on and we don’t have a press large enough to do that. But, most of the work; 90-percent of the work we’ll do ourselves.”
Surplus vehicles
In addition to signing off on the pump station equipment, the council also approved declaring three vehicles and an old trailer as surplus.
“We’re asking for approval to surplus three vehicles and an old triple-wide trailer that sits on city property on Mack Smith Road,” Parker said. “It’s pretty much just dilapidated and falling down.”
As for the vehicles, Parker said a Dodge van, Ford Escape, and a Ford F-150 truck are among vehicles that will soon be, or are already obsolete.
“The Dodge van and the Ford Escape are still in service at this time,” Parker said. “The replacements for both of those vehicles have been approved and are on order. What we want to do is get approval to surplus these for when the replacement vehicles are ready for service.”
Parker explained that one of the vehicles and the trailer were obtained randomly over the years, and that they’re just taking up space.
“The F-150 is a confiscated vehicle sitting over at the police department parking lot, and the triple-wide trailer is something the city acquired from TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) probably 20 years ago,” Parker said. “It’s just sat out there and deteriorated, so we’re going to look and see about just probably having it torn down and hauled off.”
Finally, Parker said, there’s no sale date set for the items yet due to needing to wait on the new replacement vehicles to arrive to offset the Dodge van and Ford Escape.
The city’s surplus property, as is the case with many municipalities, is sold on an online auction site called GovDeals.com.