Fort Oglethorpe officials are making plans to alleviate some flooding damage issues in two areas of the city.
During the Feb. 11 City Council meeting, the board awarded a construction bid for flooding issues along Alamar Street and also made plans to clear some right-of-way behind Battlefield Elementary School.
City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins says extensive rain has created flooding issues for a local business and the city itself.
“We’re experiencing sheets of rainwater from nearby public roads that are causing structure flooding at 2A Paint and Body and excessive flooding of city-owned property behind the maintenance shop,” Payne-Simpkins said. “In November 2018, you (council members) approved a task order for CTI Engineers to design, bid, and oversee construction of solutions for these water issues.”
Payne-Simpkins said the city opened received bids in mid-January.
“Two bids were received for the construction of solutions on Jan. 10,” she explained. “Baker Contracting was the lowest responsive bidder in the amount of $267, 850, and the funding source is 2014 SPLOST.”
In addition to the Alamar Street project, the city also approved Public Utilities Director Phil Parker’s recommendation to have a right-of-way behind Battlefield Elementary School cleared to help with some of the water issues plaguing one of the city’s pump stations.
“This is to clear about 3,900 feet of right-of-way or easement behind Battlefield Elementary for a sewer line,” Parker explained. “We have some pretty severe issues on this line. We’ve flow monitored the line and we know when we have the heavy rains, we get extra flow from this. This is one of the lines that has caused us to have issues with Lakeshore pump station.
Parker said the issues have resulted in financial penalties.
“We’ve received penalties from EPD because of those flows, so what I’m requesting here is to hire Brown Brothers Construction to come in with their clearing equipment and clear this easement so we can get contractors in to camera it and look for a contractor to do rehab on it,” Parker said.
The board unanimously approved both projects.