The Fort Oglethorpe City Council recently awarded the construction bid for the second phase of its ongoing sewerage project along U.S. Highway 41.
During the meeting on Monday night, May 14, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker presented the board with his recommendation and explained that three local companies were vying for the work.
“Our recommendation is to award the Highway 41 sewer project phase II to the low bidding Mays Construction Company for $746,487.50,” Parker said. “We had three bids; Mays Construction, Brown Brothers Construction, and Talley Construction. Engineers have evaluated the bids and we recommend going with Mays.”
The first phase of the project was awarded to Brown Brothers last fall. This newest phase is the second of four for the whole project.
According to Parker, the second phase is slated to be finished this fall following a five-month construction process.
“Phase II is scheduled to begin June 4, and should be completed by October 2,” Parker explained. “This project will only serve commercial areas at this time. Additional projects in the Highway 41 area could include some residential. Phase II will utilize an existing city-owned sewer pump station, which was taken out of service with the completion of phase I.”
The proposed phase II will pick up from the end of phase I and go north along Scruggs Road to the Tennessee state line, and then cross east toward U.S. 41.
“We will cross U.S. 41 near Hillsdale Lane, but the project never enters Tennessee,” Parker said. “Phases III & IV are expected to take the sewer expansion south along U.S. 41 to Cloud Springs Road and end near I-75. However, phases III and IV have not been designed yet and the routing is subject to change."