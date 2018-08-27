Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for Aug. 3-9, 2018
Randall Carl Justus, 76, of 1790 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Patricia Ann Roberts, 58, of 103 Wayside Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana.
Albert Randolph Chastain, 36, of 268 Rocky Ford Road, Rossville arrested for failure to appear.
Kevin Dewayne McCullough, 24, of 501 Ed’s Street, East Ridge arrested on a probation violation.
Jessica Taylor Goldsmith, 22, of 7710 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and headlight requirement.
Randall Lee Taylor, 19, of 22 Star View Lane, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.
Robert Eric DeWitt, 36, of 258 Daily Hill Trc, Ringgold arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Randall Lee Brehmer, 52, of 323 County Road, Valley Head, AL arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Russell Lee Linn, 56, of 323 County Road, Valley Head, AL arrested on a charge of public drunk.
Shun Antonio Johnson, 37, of 3207 5th Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and open container.
Timothy Stephen Raines, 41, of 851 Miller Road, Signal Mountain arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamines.
Shelly Marie Moore, 31, of 58 Lowry Lane, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamines.
Ron Edgar Neely, 54, of 8930 Highway 58, Hixson, TN arrested on charges of affixing to misrepresent, driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no insurance and open container.
Joshua Lee Barker, 28, of 316 Bourbon Street, Georgetown, KY arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended.
Amber Lee Elam, 31, of 1905 Saxton Court, Winchester, KY arrested on charges of permitting unlicensed person to drive, possession of marijuana and tag light.
Joshua Ray Wilson, 20, of 1614 Beechland Place, Dalton arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Brooke Deshaye High, 27, of 710 Midland Pike, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and speeding.
Paige Marie Tackett, 26, of 30 Kriswood Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, fugitive (outstanding warrant) and tag light requirement.
David Michael Daughtery, 37, of 100 Chandler Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Melissa Ann Terry, 43, of 1123 27th Street, Cleveland, TN arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.
Brittney Keown, 27, of 505 Ledford Street, Brainerd, TN arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Citation statistics
Speeding: 15
Vehicles to drive on right side of roadway: 1
Driving while license suspended or revoked: 6
Suspended registration: 2
Required position & methods of turning at intersections: 1
Headlight requirements: 1
Tail light requirements: 2
Window tint violations: 1
Failure to use hands-free device when using phone: 1
Entering or crossing roadway: 1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs: 2
Failure to exercise due care: 4
Proof of insurance required: 2
Operation of vehicle without current plate: 4
Vehicle turning left: 1
Operation of vehicle on approach: 1
Permitting unlicensed person to drive: 1
Driving on roadways laned for traffic: 4
Seatbelt violations: 7
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles: 1
Possession of marijuana: 5
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs: 3
Possession of open container: 3
Examination of applicants: 1
Failure to obey traffic control devices: 2
Public drunkenness: 2
Use of license plate to misrepresent vehicle identity: 1