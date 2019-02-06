The city of Fort Oglethorpe is springing for software upgrades in two departments at a cost of just under $13,000.
During the Jan. 28 City Council meeting, the board unanimously approved two contracts: one for its Building and Zoning Department and the other for its Fire Department.
Building and Zoning Director Rick Quarles explained his department’s need to find a new software program for building and zoning permits.
“The Department of Building and Zoning recommends that the City Council award the purchase of iWorQ Systems in the amount of $5,990,” Quarles said. “This amount includes setup and data conversion.”
Quarles explained that the current software being used will become obsolete in the near future.
“We did not put this out for bid,” Quarles said. “iWorQ Systems is a sole source that the city currently purchases products from. Kelly Software, the current system for building permits and zoning, is closing this year, so we have to find new software.”
Councilman Craig Crawford asked how a new system would change how the department does things.
“If we’re changing this, does this the affect the way permitting is done now?” Crawford asked.
“It’ll be a lot easier,” Quarles replied.
Quarles said the process is now done manually. The upgrade would make the process more efficient for all involved.
“Now we don’t have the ability to email or even for contractors to have a portal to see things,” Quarles said. “So, it won’t be paper and pencil anymore; everything will be where it’s a contract portal and you can see everything.”
Not only did the council approve Quarles’ request, but it also approved a similar request from Fire Chief Bruce Ballew regarding new fire management software.
“I come before you tonight for approval for upgrading of our firehouse software,” Chief Ballew said. “At this time, we have software that is over 20 years old. We’ve been getting the upgrades, but we’ve been having some problems with it for the last couple of years.”
Ballew said his recommendation includes a significant upgrade over the current system.
“By recommendation of FIREHOUSE, they suggested that we go to an Enterprise system up from the standard software to fix these problems,” Ballew said. “The cost will be $5,460, which is a one time fee, and then $1,525 for an annual fee for a total of $6,985.”