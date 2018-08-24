The city of Fort Oglethorpe recently approved the purchase of new records management software for its municipal court services.
According to long-time Court Clerk Administrator Johnnie Robinson, the new system will give court services a more up-to-date and efficient way of managing tickets and court records.
“We’re requesting approval to purchase a new records management software program from CSI Courtware,” Robinson said. “The estimated cost is $15,327 yearly.”
Robinson explained that the current software is 15 years old.
“The court currently uses record management software that we purchased in February of 2003,” Robinson said. “We’ve used the same software management program since then. In 2007, we started looking at what might be lacking in our software, exploring what else might be out there.”
Robinson said one of the biggest needs for court services is access to certain databases and the ability for people to pay bills online.
“Specifically, we wanted online credit card payments available for citations and in-system access to state and federal criminal justice databases,” Robinson said. “There are customer service issues, but when we were looking, CSI met all the requirements in the bid proposal.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase of the software, and Robinson added that an increase in citation prices will help offset some of the cost of the new program.
“We propose increasing court costs by $7 per paid ticket to cover the difference,” Robinson said.