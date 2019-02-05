Fort Oglethorpe officials have approved two necessary agreements that will help further the progress of an ongoing project along Battlefield Parkway.
During the Jan. 28 City Council meeting, Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long explained the need for a property agreement with the state, as well as an engineering amendment for needed bridge work.
“This agreement was brought by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) on the TE (Transportation Enhancement) Project out here on Battlefield Parkway — the one we got in 2011. It’s still in progress, but the agreement, it’s basically saying we won’t use federal funds to purchase property or easement right of ways.”
Long said the agreement is a general formality that needs to be signed off on due to the federal funding involved and the city potentially needing to acquire pieces of land.
“There are two pieces of property on this project that go across the school system, so we’re sure they’ll give the easements to the city,” Long explained. “There’s just this formality that you have to go through since it is federal funds. They wanted this form signed by the mayor.”
From an engineering standpoint, Long said the project will incur additional costs for bridge work that needs to be done.
“On this same project, CTI Engineering is having to get a geotechnical contractor to come out and do some bridge foundation work,” Long said. “This will be for the pedestrian bridge right before you get to O’Charley’s. There’s a lot for the footings and things like that; it’s a GDOT requirement. The fee for this is $15,000, and it will come from the 2014 SPLOST.”
The City Council unanimously approved the both agreements.