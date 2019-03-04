Fort Oglethorpe officials have approved an engineering agreement for drainage work that needs to be done at Gilbert-Stephenson Park.
According to Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long, playground renovations are in the works, but before they can be made, some of the parks drainage issues need to be addressed.
“This is in the 2019 SPLOST budget. We’ve got it in there to renovate the playground,” Long said. “We’ve been working with the playground vendors, and in this we need to do a study to make sure the water drains there. We need to have the engineers look at that."
Long says one specific storm drain is an area for concern and that the issue needs to be sorted out before the renovation investments are made.
“There’s also a large storm drain pipe running on the west side of the playground that probably needs to be replaced,” Long said. “In the past, a lot of it gets wet and flooded over in there and standing in the mulch and all. This will probably be a gravel and drainage area to keep that water from running and standing on the playground.
Long recommended an agreement with CTI Engineering.
“CTI Engineering has given a price of $14,000 to do a study on this and to give us recommendations on what to do on that,” Long said.
Before a vote was taken, Councilwoman Paula Stinnett asked if the plans include accommodations for children with difficulties and disabilities.
“Yes,” Long replied. “The equipment is set up for that. Probably 70 to 80 percent of the equipment, and then that’s also what this foam padding support that’s in place will be. It’ll be in there where you can maneuver wheelchairs in that area.”
The board ultimately approved the engineering agreement with a unanimous 5-0 vote.