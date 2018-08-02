After months of discussion and planning, the city of Fort Oglethorpe has reached an engineering contract for the design of a round-a-about along Mack Smith Road at Steele Road.
During the July 9 City Council meeting, Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long presented the latest step in the process with the board.
“This is for the design and construction management of the roundabout at Mack Smith Road and Steele Road,” Long said. “It will be by CTI Engineering, and the amount is $63,000.”
The council unanimously approved the contract agreement.
Earlier this year, the city accepted two land donations as part of the plan: a 0.58-acre donation from ERTH Inc. and 0.03-acre piece from Emerson Properties.
The round-a-bout plan came into the fold after an extensive traffic study was conducted when rezoning for a 60-home housing development on Steele Road was approved late last year.
Long says the city is trying to keep the project progressing to eventually alleviate traffic, and to stay in line with the land donation agreement.
“Back on March 26, y’all approved the donation of the property,” Long said. “In the agreement, it had that we would start construction within three years of it, or it would revert back to the owners. This will get started on the design and all.”