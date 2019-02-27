The city of Fort Oglethorpe has approved a change order in the contract of one of its sewer projects to accompany additional work that needs to be completed.
During the Feb. 11 City Council meeting, Public Utilities Director Phil Parker explained the need for pipe and manhole repairs to a project that’s already underway.
“This is a request to the sanitary sewer rehab project we currently have going on to approve a change order to repair approximately 55 linear feet of eight-inch sewer main on Phillips Drive, which is partially collapsed,” Parker said. “One of the manholes is collapsing. Currently what we’re doing is using our vacuum truck to keep everything vacuumed out so that we can maintain service to the area. What we want to do is go in there and replace the manhole and replace the pipe; it’s under a culvert, so it’s going to be a trick to do.”
Parker added that city crews will help out with some of the work.
“The contractor doesn’t own a vacuum truck, so they would have to hire one,” Parker said. “In order to try to keep the numbers down, we’re going to use our vacuum truck to try to keep the water off of them and keep everything pumped out while they work.”
Parker said the other half of the change order involves raising two manholes that are located behind the Ann Drive pump station off Mack Smith Road.
Parker presented photographs of some of the flooded areas to the Mayor and Council during the change order discussion.
“The manholes are under the water at that location,” Parker said. “It’s maybe a couple hundred feet away from the creek, but the recent rains have submerged those manholes, and what we’d like to do is raise them about four or five feet.
The board unanimously approved the change order with Brown Brothers Construction which adds an additional $60,271.62 to the project to cover both areas of need.