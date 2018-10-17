Fort Oglethorpe’s American Legion Post 214 recently recognized the city and council for its support and betterment of the organization by presenting officials with a certificate of appreciation.
Cmdr. Jack Staples addressed the council on Sept. 24 and said city support goes a long way in helping the organization flourish.
“I’m proud to be here this year to present the American Legion certificate of appreciation to the Fort Oglethorpe City Council in recognition of sincere appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which contribute to the advancements in American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and country,” Staples said.
“James, we really appreciate you and what y’all do,” Mayor Earl Gray replied.
The American Legion and Post 214 are dedicated to serving veterans and their families in Northwest Georgia.