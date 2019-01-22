The city of Fort Oglethorpe has reached an agreement with Catoosa County to oversee its municipal elections that’ll take place later this year.
During the Jan. 14 City Council meeting, officials unanimously approved a new contract in the amount of $13,403 that puts the Catoosa County Board of Elections in charge of running the whole show.
“It’s an intergovernmental agreement with the Catoosa County Board of Elections and Registration to conduct elections on behalf of the city of Fort Oglethorpe,” said Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins. “We had an existing agreement similar to this, but this new agreement actually expands the duties at no additional cost to the city.”
Unlike in years past, prospective candidates will now qualify at the Catoosa County Elections Office instead of Fort Oglethorpe City Hall.
“The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Registration will actually do everything for candidate qualification,” Payne-Simpkins said. “They will also handle everything — the building and printing ballots, tallying ballots, on-site technical support during advanced voting, on-site election day technical support, and certification of final election results.”
According to City Clerk Carol Murray, Fort Oglethorpe will have Mayor Earl Gray’s term expiring this year, as well as the terms of council members Rhonda James and Derek Rogers.
The mayoral candidate qualifying fee will be $315, while those seeking to run for council will have to pay a fee of $255. Both fees represent 3 percent of each office’s annual total gross salary.
Mayor Earl Gray said that letting the county handle everything for the elections makes a lot of sense since the county has done a lot of the work in recent years anyway.
“Ms. Simpkins and myself spent quite a bit of time with them and this is pretty much like the old one,” Mayor Gray said. “It does get it to where it doesn’t have to be renewed every year. It also has a section in it where the contract can be voided at any time by either party. I think it’s a good solution and it’s also going to put everything at the county where last year we were doing some of it here and some of it at the county. I think it’s a good deal for the city.”
Also, qualifying dates for the three seats will last for a week this year rather than the usual three days.
Qualifying will open Monday morning, Aug. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and run through Friday, Aug. 23, at 4:30 p.m. Candidate hopefuls can fill out their qualifying paperwork and pay fees at Catoosa County’s Freedom Center (Ringgold precinct) on Evitt Street behind the historic Depot.
In addition to the elections agreement, the board also unanimously appointed Councilman Jim Childs to serve as mayor pro tem for 2019.