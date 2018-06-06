The city of Fort Oglethorpe has reached an agreement with a local construction company to handle the stormwater drainage for a soon-to-be constructed access road near the new Food City development along U.S. Highway 41.
During the City Council meeting on May 14, Public Works and Recreation Director Jeff Long explained that although the city has construction agreement in place with Brown Brothers Construction to build an access road, both sides failed to negotiate the stormwater drainage work into the initial contract.
“When we worked out the agreement on this project to build the road from Scruggs Road over to Highway 41, the agreement was with Brown Brothers Construction and they were going to do the construction sub-grade, but there was nothing put in the about storm drainage in that contract,” Long explained.
During the meeting, the council unanimously approved the additional work, which like the entire project is being paid for by both the city and the Catoosa County Economic Development Authority as a joint effort to bring the business to town.
“We did get a price from them to do all the stormwater issues — drainage, pipe fiber materials and everything needed. … The total amount was $14,582, which would be paid for from our SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax),” Long explained. “Fifty-percent of this, which would be $7,291, would be the city’s part out the city’s 2014 SPLOST. The other half would be paid for by Catoosa County EDA.
The development, initially dubbed the "Highway 41 Project" and later revealed to be a Food City grocery store, was approved on Feb. 28 and is expected to bring increased property value to that area and create approximately 100 jobs by April 2019.
The land for the access road to be constructed on was purchased in late March for $120,000, which was likewise purchased via 50/50 split between the city and the county EDA.