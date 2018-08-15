After months of discussion, planning, and fundraising, the city of Fort Oglethorpe has decided where it will build its community dog park.
During the July 23 City Council meeting, the board unanimously approved donation of a parcel of land, and then voted that the land will be combined with a stretch of city property to erect the long-awaited park.
“DBJ Realty, LLC has graciously offered to donate 0.76 acres of land behind Hardee’s on Battlefield Parkway to the city,” Payne-Simpkins said. “The city hired Niles Surveying Company to complete a survey of the privately-owned property and subsequently recorded the subdivision. A letter of intent was signed on July 9 saying that it is the intention of the current owners, DBJ Realty, to donate the land to the city.”
When the city began looking for locations for a possible dog park last year, Payne-Simpkins says officials considered the needs of park-goers when considering a spot.
“City staff has evaluated multiple sites for a dog park and we’ve identified the characteristics of the optimal site,” she said. “Those characteristics include being near the existing multi-use trails, having parking readily available, and also being close to restroom facilities.”
The donated land will be combined with a little more than an acre the city already has between City Hall and the donated land behind Hardee’s.
“We recommend placing the dog park on the 0.76 acres of land donated by DBJ combined with approximately 1.25 acres of land owned by the Catoosa County Development Authority, which is the city of Fort Oglethorpe’s property now, to the east of the donated property,” Payne-Simpkins said. “Parking is available and restrooms are available at City Hall.”
The Council unanimously approved the land designation.
Late last year, the “Bark City Committee” was created to help with fundraising efforts for the park.
The city earmarked $15,000 in funds for the project in 2017, but the projected cost for park are in the $40,000 range, which prompted the committee to submit a $25,000 grant application to PetSafe’s Bark for Your Park. The initiative gives grants to both build and maintain dog park communities across the country.
The city is expected to hear back about the grant in Sept., and hopes to have a groundbreaking event at the park later this month.