According to the Walker County Sheriff's Office, Lonna Louise Crow, aged 41, of Ringgold, Georgia, has been charged with twenty-two (22) counts of financial transaction card fraud between the dates of May 31, 2018 and January 22, 2019. Ms. Crow was employed as a bookkeeper/account manager with Ridgeland High School in Rossville at the time of the thefts.
According to Sheriff's Office investigative reports, it is alleged that Ms. Crow, in her position as bookkeeper/accounts manage,r used a Lowes credit card in the school's name to purchase prepaid Visa, MasterCard and ITunes cards at Lowes for her personal benefit.
The total amount of fraud uncovered is $8,868.50.
Ms. Crow was employed with Ridgeland High School from February 2017 until January 2019.
Ms. Crow was booked at the Walker County Detention Facility late this afternoon. She will appear in Walker County Superior court at a later date.