Sandra B. Godfrey, a former resident of Graysville in Catoosa County, recently sold her first children’s novel, “Flynn and the Dragonfly,” to Taylor and Seale Publishing, LLC.
With her husband, Rev. Kenneth Godfrey, a United Methodist pastor who served Graysville UMC, the couple has lived in 14 Georgia communities.
Sandra, a middle grades teacher, 3-5, has taught in four Georgia school systems, including substituting in Catoosa County.
When she retired, Mrs. Godfrey missed her students and wished to capture memoirs of her teaching career. Her only dilemma was what to write about? Then a mysterious blue dragonfly alighted on the antenna of her son’s old Camaro and inspired her imagination. She wrote about a boy named Flynn who did not fit in. Messy, hyper and distracted, he struggled to make friends and to pass. Then he met a dragonfly named Dash, and everything changed.
After two years of writing this good buddy adventure, Mrs. Godfrey pitched the manuscript to Dr. Mary Custureri, president of Taylor and Seale, a traditional and educational publishing house in Daytona Beach. A year later, on December 16, 2018, “Flynn and the Dragonfly” was released.
Primarily a whimsical good buddy adventure, the book has subplots for a wider audience. Adults find wisdom for identifying and dealing with kids who have attention issues. Self-acceptance and belonging are the triumphs of the book.
Part two includes academic activities — comprehension questions, vocabulary, research ideas, crafts and games. These align with national and state language standards and are appropriate for private practice, classroom and homeschool settings. You can read more at Mrs. Godfrey’s website, sandragodfrey.com.
The book, “Flynn and the Dragonfly,” is available from Amazon.com.