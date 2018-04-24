"We hope to open before the Fourth of July," is how Food City President and CEO Steve Smith answered when asked about the grocery chain's store at 820 Mission Ridge Road.
The new 38,000-square-foot store will replace a store that served the community for nearly 50 years. Opened as a Red Food, in 1994 the store was among those sold in 1994 to become part of the Bi-Lo chain of groceries. Ownership changed again in 2015 when the Abingdon, Va.-based Food City bought many of the Bi-Lo stores in and around Chattanooga.
"We were committed to rebuild or remodel when we came to Chattanooga two and a half years ago," Smith said. "There are still a couple of years of work to do."
Over the course of 46 years, the store at 820 Mission Ridge Road had grown long in the tooth. Aside from the normal wear and tear, the smaller store could not provide all that today's customers expect.
Smith noted "good locations" have always been one of the greatest advantages of a Red Food/Bi-Lo and now a Food City store. To capitalize on their prime real estate, Food City is committed to spending as much as $60 million on the Chattanooga and North Georgia area.
New and renovated stores are a boon to shoppers and at the same time, these newer facilities are cost-effective.
"A store like this uses about 40 percent less energy than a conventional store, like the one it replaces," Smith said.
Having LED lighting, improved refrigeration, state-of-the art heating and cooling systems and adding self-checkout lines in addition to five manned checkout lanes helps the bottom line in a highly competitive market.
At the same time the company decided to tear down its Mission Ridge store and rebuild, rather than remodel, no employees were pink-slipped. From managers to part-time workers, all employees kept their jobs at nearby stores and should be able to return to their Mission Ridge "home" sometime in June.
When those temporarily displaced employees return they will be joined by new hires as the larger newer store requires 50-70 more staff, meaning a total of about 125 full- and part-time workers will be on payroll.
Not only will there be new employees, a new pharmacy and a place to buy gasoline and diesel fuel, the new store will have a broader selection of foods and services.
Daryl Massey, district manager for the Food City stores in Chattanooga and North Georgia, said the new store will feature a drive-thru pharmacy and have a stand-alone Gas 'n Go fueling station
And, much like the upgraded Food City near the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and U.S. Highway 27 in Fort Oglethorpe, Store Manager Cade Allison said the Mission Ridge location will have an in-store bakery/deli — complete with a hot food bar and sit-down cafe — the meat/seafood department will offer upscale offerings and custom cut-to-order service.
Shortly after Food City came to the area, major upgrades were made at the Fort Oglethorpe and Rossville stores. In addition to groundbreaking for the Mission Ridge rebuild, company officials conducted similar ceremonies in Catoosa and Whitfield counties.
A replacement for the now-closed Red Food/Bi-Lo/Food City located on Ringgold Road in East Ridge, Tenn., near Exit 1 on Interstate 75, will be built at 541 U.S. Highway 41 near Costco and the I-75 Cloud Springs Road exit. And in Dalton, a new Food City will be constructed at 1308 W. Walnut Ave., near the Kmart close to Dalton State College.
While the Mission Ridge store is scheduled to open before Independence Day, company officials said the new Dalton and Ringgold stores should be ready for business before Thanksgiving
"This is a real opportunity for us," Smith said.