The new and improved Food City on Mission Ridge Road in Rossville held its grand opening Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Hundreds turned out for the event to shop, taste samples, mingle and have refreshments.
Dignitaries from Rossville and Walker County were also on hand for the ribbon cutting. During welcoming remarks, Lacey Wilson, president of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, praised the new store, calling it “a great opportunity to keep dollars local in Walker County,” and county commissioner Shannon Whitfield told the crowd that they showed “how much the community will support this store," according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
The community banded together, complete with live acoustic music as they celebrated the opening of a new grocery store.
Groundbreaking for the facility began in the spring of 2018.
“It was a building we’d bought, but it was older and pretty outdated,” said Rick Bishop, executive vice president of operations for Food City.
The much larger store is in the same location as the previous facility at 820 Mission Ridge Road. The new store is 38,000-square-feet, nearly double the 22,000-square-feet of its predecessor.
The new store has about 125 employees, more than doubling the 50 employees of the old store.