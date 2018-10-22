CHI Memorial Convenient Care-LaFayette will offer flu shots to people age 5 and older at its flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Regular flu vaccines will be available, as well as the high dose vaccine for those 65 and older.
Most insurance companies will pay 100% of the cost. The regular vac-cine is $35 for those who do not have insurance. The high dose vaccine is $65 for those who do not have insurance.
No appointment is necessary to receive the flu vaccine. You must be fever free to receive the vaccine. Anyone who gets the flu shot will be asked to wait about 15 minutes after receiving the shot to make sure there are no adverse reactions.
The practice is located at 615 East Villanow Street in LaFayette.