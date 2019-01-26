First Volunteer Bank offers to waive fees for those affected by the month-long government shutdown as 800,000 federal employees go another week without a paycheck.
First Volunteer Bank has eight locations in North Georgia and Hamilton County, Tenn.
“First Volunteer is a community bank and the customers in our community are important to us, especially those who are affected by this continued government shutdown,” says First Volunteer Retail Banking Executive, Trish Phillips. “We stand ready to help our affected customers get through this difficult time and assist them in any way we can,” continues Phillips.