You could run out to big box stores or sit at your computer and shop online for holiday gifts, but here’s a better idea. Go to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School on Thursday, Dec. 6, and buy a one-of-a-kind item made just minutes from your home by a young person who is your neighbor. It doesn’t get much more local or unique than that.
Wendy Morgan’s art class at LFO has been working their fingers sore since the beginning of the year, spinning and shaping clay on a pottery wheel, sending mugs and plates through a kiln, glazing, painting, crafting, even creating stained glass.
“This is our big fundraiser every year,” says Morgan, “to raise money for more supplies. Art class isn’t like other classes where you have your textbook and it lasts all year long. We use up a lot of materials creating things.”
“One of our goals,” says Morgan, “is to teach students entrepreneurial skills through craftsmanship and original concepts. These students work to create high-quality goods in order to experience the tenacity needed for owning and running a business.”
Morgan says that at last year’s sale they sold almost every item. But for Morgan this isn’t just about funds. “When people come to the sale, they’re greeted by one of the students who will help them and tell them the stories behind the works of art and how the items were made. It’s a way for people to get to know teenagers and learn that a lot of them are really great kids.”
Among the items for sale will be mugs, vases, plates, bowls, knick knacks, ornaments, ceramic wreaths and Christmas trees, stained glass, slumped bottle trays, jewelry, soaps, candles and greeting cards. Items will range in price from $5 to $35. The sale runs all day long, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be held in the wide hall in the front of the school. Guests should enter the main doors of the school where the front office is.
Morgan says people can also place custom orders — mugs with names or logos on them and other items. “We’ll need about two weeks advance notice to make sure we can have custom orders done in time,” she says.
“I’d really like to list the kids’ names,” says Morgan. To that end, these are the artists who have created items for the LFO Art Bazaar and who will guide you as you shop: Besly Bamaca, Edna Bamaca, Mackenzie Begley, Lydia Biggs, Alice Bodine, Jennifer Coats, Dara Edwards, Presley Elleman, Barbara Jones, Enis Keserovic, Kyle Lacoste, James Lucas, Erin Mantooth, Megan Oliver, Amanda Scholtz, Avy Shrum, Dawn Sorrows, Isaiah Southerland, Summer Taylor, Jeslyn Thornburg and other Art Club members.
LFO annual Art Sale
When: Thursday, Dec. 6, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, 1850 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
More info on LFO’s Art Club: lfoart.com.