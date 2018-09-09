During September $5,000 will be on the line when three local entrepreneurs compete in the first ever Walker Rocks Start-up Challenge.
The Walker Rocks Start-up Challenge is a pitch competition designed to help a recreational, travel or hospitality business get started or expand in Walker County, building on the momentum created by the launch of Walker Rocks this summer.
Walker Rocks highlights the scenic and stunning destinations available in Walker County for rock climbing, caving, kayaking, hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures. The new tourism initiative embraces the county's environmental assets and invites outdoor enthu-siasts to come play.
Back Archer Farms, Tess de'Carlo and Battlefield Outdoors will present their ideas to a panel of judges at a pitch event on Thursday, Sept. 20. Each finalist will have 10 minutes to describe his or her idea and field questions from the judges. The competition begins at 4:00 p.m. at the Walker County Civic Center and is free and open to the public.
A $5,000 start-up grant, funded by a partnership between the Walker County Chamber of Commerce and Peach State Federal Credit Union, will be awarded the winner. The grant funds will be distributed to the winner in the form of a reimbursement for documented expenses.