Going into the last day of early voting, according to the Georgia Secretary of State's election tally, the following number of Catoosa and Walker county registered voters have cast their ballots through Thursday, Nov. 1.
CATOOSA -- 12,663
WALKER -- 10,038
Early voting continues in Walker County today at these five locations: the courthouse downtown, Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. Poll hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In Catoosa County, residents may go to two precincts to vote today. They can go to the Ringgold precinct at the Freedom Center at 5283 Evitt St., next door to Catoosa County Fire and Rescue, or they can vote early at the Westside precinct at 3319 Lakeview Drive in Rossville adjacent to Westside Elementary School. Catoosa poll hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
On Tuesday, Election Day, poll hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all precincts.
All voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll for either early voting or on Nov. 6.