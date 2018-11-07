election results logo

WALKER COUNTY

Ballots cast: 21,531

Registered voters: 38,613

Voter turnout: 55.76%

CATOOSA COUNTY

Ballots cast: 23,800

Registered voters: 40,513

Voter turnout: 58.75%

WALKER COUNTY FINAL TALLIES, WITH ALL PRECINCTS REPORTING

Governor

Brian Kemp (Republican): 17,367 (80.98%)

Stacey Abrams (Democrat): 3,830 (17.86%)

Ted Metz (Libertarian): 250 (1.17%)

21,447 total votes cast

Lieutenant governor

Geoff Duncan (Republican): 16,487 (81.10%)

Sarah Riggs Amico (Democrat): 3,843 (18.90%)

20,330 total votes cast

Secretary of state

Brad Raffensperger (Republican): 16,675 (79.17%)

John Barrow (Democrat): 3,902 (18.53%)

Smythe Duval (Libertarian): 484 (2.30%)

21,061 total votes cast

Attorney general

Chris Carr (Incumbent) (Republican): 16,981 (81.08%)

Charlie Bailey (Democrat): 3,962 (18.92%)

20,943 total votes cast

Commissioner of agriculture

Gary Black (Incumbent) (Republican): 17,216 (82.22%)

Fred Swann (Democrat): 3,724 (17.78%)

20,940 total votes cast

Commissioner of insurance

Jim Beck (Republican): 16,602 (79.05%)

Janice Laws (Democrat): 3,814 (18.16%)

Donnie Foster (Libertarian): 585 (2.79%)

21,001 total votes cast

State school superintendent

Richard Woods (Incumbent) (Republican): 17,254 (81.96%)

Otha E. Thornton Jr. (Democrat): 3,797 (18.04%)

21,051 total votes cast

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS IN WALKER COUNTY and LAFAYETTE

Walker County: Board of Education, District 3

M. Carruth (Incumbent)(Republican): 15,838

J. Hitchcox (Democrat): 3,754

Walker County: Board of commissioners referendum

Yes: 16,824 (80.48%)

No: 4,080 (19.52%)

Walker County: Sunday package sales

Yes: 13,036 (62.33%)

No: 7,878 (37.67%)

Walker County: Sunday by drink

Yes: 12,876 (61.04%)

No: 8,220 (38.96%)

LaFayette: Package sales

Yes-983 (60.68%)

No-637 (39.32%)

LaFayette: Sunday by drink

Yes: 982 (60.73%)

No: 635 (39.27%)

LaFayette: Sales by drink

Yes: 1,046 (64.85%)

No: 567 (35.15%)

CATOOSA COUNTY FINAL TALLIES, WITH ALL PRECINCTS REPORTING

Governor

Brian Kemp (Republican): 18,855 (79.48%)

Stacey Abrams (Democrat): 4,580 (19.31%)

Ted Metz (Libertarian): 287 (1.21%)

23,722 total votes cast

Lieutenant governor

Geoff Duncan (Republican): 18,285 (80.08%)

Sarah Riggs Amico (Democrat): 4,547 (19.92%)

22,832 total votes cast

Secretary of state

Brad Raffensperger (Republican): 18,262 (78.19%)

John Barrow (Democrat): 4,591 (19.66%)

Smythe Duval (Libertarian): 502 (2.15%)

23,355 total votes cast

Attorney general

Chris Carr (Incumbent) (Republican): 18,713 (80.34%)

Charlie Bailey (Democrat): 4,580 (19.66%)

23,293 total votes cast

Commissioner of agriculture

Gary Black (Incumbent) (Republican): 18,923 (81.35%)

Fred Swann (Democrat): 4,339 (18.65%)

23,262 total votes cast

Commissioner of insurance

Jim Beck (Republican): 18,216 (78.16%)

Janice Laws (Democrat): 4,446 (19.08%)

Donnie Foster (Libertarian): 645 (2.77%)

23,307 total votes cast

State school superintendent

Richard Woods (Incumbent) (Republican): 18,974 (81.22%)

Otha E. Thornton, Jr (Democrat): 4,387 (18.78%)

23,361 total votes cast

CATOOSA COUNTY CONTESTS: (All unopposed)

Solicitor of state court

D. Woodruff (Incumbent) (Republican): 20,408 (100%)

20,408 total votes cast

County commission, District 2

C. Harris (Republican): 5,156 (100%)

5,156 total votes cast

County commission, District 4

C. Stephens (Republican): 5,359 (100%)

5,359 total votes cast

