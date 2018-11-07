WALKER COUNTY
Ballots cast: 21,531
Registered voters: 38,613
Voter turnout: 55.76%
CATOOSA COUNTY
Ballots cast: 23,800
Registered voters: 40,513
Voter turnout: 58.75%
WALKER COUNTY FINAL TALLIES, WITH ALL PRECINCTS REPORTING
Governor
Brian Kemp (Republican): 17,367 (80.98%)
Stacey Abrams (Democrat): 3,830 (17.86%)
Ted Metz (Libertarian): 250 (1.17%)
21,447 total votes cast
Lieutenant governor
Geoff Duncan (Republican): 16,487 (81.10%)
Sarah Riggs Amico (Democrat): 3,843 (18.90%)
20,330 total votes cast
Secretary of state
Brad Raffensperger (Republican): 16,675 (79.17%)
John Barrow (Democrat): 3,902 (18.53%)
Smythe Duval (Libertarian): 484 (2.30%)
21,061 total votes cast
Attorney general
Chris Carr (Incumbent) (Republican): 16,981 (81.08%)
Charlie Bailey (Democrat): 3,962 (18.92%)
20,943 total votes cast
Commissioner of agriculture
Gary Black (Incumbent) (Republican): 17,216 (82.22%)
Fred Swann (Democrat): 3,724 (17.78%)
20,940 total votes cast
Commissioner of insurance
Jim Beck (Republican): 16,602 (79.05%)
Janice Laws (Democrat): 3,814 (18.16%)
Donnie Foster (Libertarian): 585 (2.79%)
21,001 total votes cast
State school superintendent
Richard Woods (Incumbent) (Republican): 17,254 (81.96%)
Otha E. Thornton Jr. (Democrat): 3,797 (18.04%)
21,051 total votes cast
LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS IN WALKER COUNTY and LAFAYETTE
Walker County: Board of Education, District 3
M. Carruth (Incumbent)(Republican): 15,838
J. Hitchcox (Democrat): 3,754
Walker County: Board of commissioners referendum
Yes: 16,824 (80.48%)
No: 4,080 (19.52%)
Walker County: Sunday package sales
Yes: 13,036 (62.33%)
No: 7,878 (37.67%)
Walker County: Sunday by drink
Yes: 12,876 (61.04%)
No: 8,220 (38.96%)
LaFayette: Package sales
Yes-983 (60.68%)
No-637 (39.32%)
LaFayette: Sunday by drink
Yes: 982 (60.73%)
No: 635 (39.27%)
LaFayette: Sales by drink
Yes: 1,046 (64.85%)
No: 567 (35.15%)
CATOOSA COUNTY FINAL TALLIES, WITH ALL PRECINCTS REPORTING
Governor
Brian Kemp (Republican): 18,855 (79.48%)
Stacey Abrams (Democrat): 4,580 (19.31%)
Ted Metz (Libertarian): 287 (1.21%)
23,722 total votes cast
Lieutenant governor
Geoff Duncan (Republican): 18,285 (80.08%)
Sarah Riggs Amico (Democrat): 4,547 (19.92%)
22,832 total votes cast
Secretary of state
Brad Raffensperger (Republican): 18,262 (78.19%)
John Barrow (Democrat): 4,591 (19.66%)
Smythe Duval (Libertarian): 502 (2.15%)
23,355 total votes cast
Attorney general
Chris Carr (Incumbent) (Republican): 18,713 (80.34%)
Charlie Bailey (Democrat): 4,580 (19.66%)
23,293 total votes cast
Commissioner of agriculture
Gary Black (Incumbent) (Republican): 18,923 (81.35%)
Fred Swann (Democrat): 4,339 (18.65%)
23,262 total votes cast
Commissioner of insurance
Jim Beck (Republican): 18,216 (78.16%)
Janice Laws (Democrat): 4,446 (19.08%)
Donnie Foster (Libertarian): 645 (2.77%)
23,307 total votes cast
State school superintendent
Richard Woods (Incumbent) (Republican): 18,974 (81.22%)
Otha E. Thornton, Jr (Democrat): 4,387 (18.78%)
23,361 total votes cast
CATOOSA COUNTY CONTESTS: (All unopposed)
Solicitor of state court
D. Woodruff (Incumbent) (Republican): 20,408 (100%)
20,408 total votes cast
County commission, District 2
C. Harris (Republican): 5,156 (100%)
5,156 total votes cast
County commission, District 4
C. Stephens (Republican): 5,359 (100%)
5,359 total votes cast