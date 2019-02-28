The Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa & Chattooga Counties will hold its annual mystery dinner fundraiser event on Saturday, March 30.
The center, which offers shelter and support for women and child victims of domestic violence, holds various fundraising events throughout each year, but none bigger than the dinner show event.
“This is the Family Crisis Center’s fifth annual mystery dinner,” said Center Director Kristy Lawson. “The year’s theme is ‘A Night of Comedy,' and we have found this to be a great event for the center."
Generally, the event presents an interactive mystery show full of audience involvement, singing, dancing, and sketch comedy.
“We love being able to change the theme up each year so that it’s always something a little different,” Lawson said. “We want this to be a fun night with a lot of laughter.”
As is the case each year, the cast will be comprised of community members, leaders, elected officials, and members of law enforcement.
“Our community members that participate always come together and have a lot of fun for our good cause,” Lawson said. “These shows tend to sell out each year so those interested should purchase tickets or sponsorships as soon as possible.”
Lawson said those interested can sponsor a table or reserve a seat by calling 706-375-7180 or email her at klawson@fccwdcc.org.
“The Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa & Chattooga Counties is a 501(c)3 non-profit that serves domestic violence victims and their children,” Lawson said. “We provide emergency shelter to approximately 250 women and children each year and outreach services to over 700 victims each year. Being a non-profit, fundraising is imperative to our organization and helps us meet the needs for the victims and their children that we serve on a daily basis.”