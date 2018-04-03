It's been an entertaining few years for the Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa, and Chattooga Counties in the fundraising department.
The local non-profit organization, which offers shelter and resources to women and children affected by domestic violence, began hosting a Mystery Dinner Show fundraiser in 2015. The annual event culminated into its biggest show ever Saturday night, March 24, with more than $28,000 raised.
"This has been our biggest event by far," said Director Kristy Lawson. "We had over 300 guests in attendance."
The show "Happy Days, Again," created a big 1950s atmosphere with community leaders, elected officials, and members of law enforcement playing characters from both the "Happy Days" TV show and the musical "Grease".
Notable appearances included Ringgold Mayor Nick Millwood and Fort Oglethorpe City Councilwoman Paula Stinnett as "Danny Zuko" and "Sandra Dee" from "Grease," Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk as "Fonzie," as well as local DJ Bobby Daniels teaming up with Catoosa County Commissioner Jim Cutler to play "American Bandstand" hosts Dick Clark and Charlie O'Donnell.
"It was a lot of fun, and I think everyone was excited to be there and enjoyed the night with lots of laughter," Lawson said.
The inaugural show featured a night at the Academy Awards storyline, followed by a Rock n' Roll '80s musical theme in 2016, a "Hee-Haw Jamboree" variety show last year, and then the "Happy Days, Again" installment Saturday night.
We had $18,563 totaled in table sales, silent auction and an All State grant, and then we had $9,500 in "in kind" donations for a total of $28,063.
The amount raised has increased over the last four years in from $19,035 to Saturday's $28,063.
"We can’t thank the community enough for coming together and supporting The Family Crisis Center of Walker, Dade, Catoosa & Chattooga Counties Inc.," Lawson said. "We thank them for supporting our mission to provide temporary refuge or shelter, crisis intervention, domestic violence support services, advocacy, prevention and community education as appropriate to assist victims of domestic or family violence."