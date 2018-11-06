Fairyland Elementary School Aquaponics Lab has been four years in the making, but the day is finally here! The Aquaponics Lab is becoming a reality as construction on the floating dock began this past week, Oct. 29-Nov. 2. A big thanks to all the donors who supported us over the past several years; we could not do this without the support of the entire community. A special thanks to Will Gaither and The Chattanooga Dock Builders for helping us along the way with their expertise and guidance.
We are also proud of the 2018 CCRPI score for the students at Fairyland Elementary School and are celebrating this accomplishment. Their score of 90.5 is 12.7% points above the State average of 77.8 and ranks among the highest scores for elementary schools across the State. “We feel the addition of the Aquaponics Lab will enhance opportunities for students and extend their learning in the Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math (STEM) related career fields.”