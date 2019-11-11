Fairyland Elementary School scores high in a state ranking, as well as a local one.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2019 Individual School CCRPI (College and Career Ready Performance Index) Reports. Fairyland had a 2019 CCRPI score of 97.7.
To put this score into perspective, the highest score in the state of Georgia was a 99.3, and 97.7 ranks 12th of all schools in the state and 9th of all elementary schools.
Considering there are 2,200 schools in Georgia and 1.6 million students, this ranking is the highest in the history of the school.
In addition, the 2020 Best Public Elementary Schools has ranked Fairyland as the #1 school in the Chattanooga area.
This group’s ranking process is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings and the overall quality of the school district.
Fairyland's administration is proud of the school for these accomplishments and congratulates the students and staff at Fairyland, noting it is not just one person but by the efforts of each and every person in the building, working to build relationships and to set high academic standards, that make the school so special and successful.
Fairyland also thanks parents and community members for their support.