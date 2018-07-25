The partial collapse in February and subsequent demolition of the oldest building on LaFayette’s downtown square permanently changed the city’s streetscape.
It also meant radical change for City Councilman Ben Bradford, whose law offices were housed in the adjacent building, 105 LaFayette Square, that shared a wall with the circa 1840s structure that fell.
“After a lot of prayer and anguish,” Bradford said he must give up temporary quarters across the street and find another permanent space.
Because the square is not recognized as an historic district, any renovation of his building would require bringing it into compliance with current building codes. For Bradford and his family, those costs would exceed the property’s value.
“I can’t go get a second mortgage just to repair it,” he said.
Repairs, maintenance and aesthetic improvements are part of the city’s PRIDE initiative.
PRIDE (Protect, Revitalize, Invest, Develop, and Enjoy) is as much a philosophy as a blueprint for urban renewal that focuses on community involvement as well as renovation.
When LaFayette City Manager David Hamilton and the City Council’s elected members announced this revitalization effort, some questioned whether the result would improve the city’s quality of life.
Hamilton provides monthly updates to show naysayers and supporters alike just what is being done, at minimal cost, to make LaFayette a better city.
The number of junk cars and trucks that once sprouted like weeds throughout residential areas has been pruned steadily — cars have been repaired, removed to the scrap yard or from sight.
His report notes how many derelict properties are being brought into compliance with city codes or their owners have been cited to court.
From the first, the public was advised that transforming the city and making its residents proud to call LaFayette home would not, could not, happen overnight.
That was made clear during the July 17 council meeting when Jane Griffith asked about a building, vacant since 2009 and that burned more than a year ago, and why it still greeted anyone entering the city on East Villanow Street.
“We’ve been working on this for quite some time,” City Attorney Ron Womack said.
The owners surrendered the building to their mortgage holder, but due to a subsequent filing for bankruptcy the property was tied up in federal court.
Womack said the status now is that the former owners and their bank have no interest in the house or land and the property’s fate is set for disposition in court on Aug. 20.
It was the opinion of the mayor and council that demolition of what is both an eyesore and hazard should be accomplished quickly.
Cops and cash for schools
The council last week also showed their support of education by allocating funds for use in two very different ways.
In partnership with Walker County Schools, the city will help improve student safety at North LaFayette and Gilbert elementary schools and at LaFayette Middle School when the new school year begins on Aug. 2.
School resource 0fficers, to be designated as such, must have specialized training. So rather than retrain or recruit an officer just for these schools, sworn patrol officers will be tasked with providing armed security at the three schools — LaFayette High School has a dedicated full-time SRO.
Hamilton and Police Chief Bengie Clift advised the council that the city and school budgets include sufficient funds to cover the costs, by means of overtime, for officers assigned to the school.
The council members were unanimous in support of the public school’s implementing Walker County Launch.
Launch will be a select group of high school juniors and seniors — 25 from Ridgeland and 25 from LaFayette — enrolling this fall in a pilot program aimed at developing a well-trained workforce.
Classes will be taught at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College campus in Rock Spring by teachers from the public school system, a requirement for meeting state graduation standards, and GNTC staff.
The program focuses on vocational training and upon successful completion of their course work will graduate with both a high school diploma and either a certificate or associates degree.
Hamilton, who is on the program’s steering committee, said the financial support of this program is an investment in the future of the city and its surroundings.
Mayor Andy Arnold said that in more than three decades as an educator he knows that some students do not want or need to attend college. For them, Launch will offer skills that prepare them for careers in the workforce.
To show their support of this venture, the council voted as one to earmark $5,000 of taxpayer dollars to this first inaugural year of Launch.
Vesting and vacating
After making a financial commitment to educating those who will probably forego college degrees, the council approved a change that shows their support of the city’s employees.
Hamilton suggested that changing the number of years of service an employee must be on payroll before vesting in the city retirement plan could boost morale and at the same time help recruit and retain quality workers.
Currently, an employee qualifies for the city’s defined benefits plan after five years on the job.
Hamilton said that although employees can opt into a 403b plan, the public servant equivalent of a 401k, few do.
A cost analysis of changing from a five- to a three-year vesting period shows the total additional cost would be $4,813 annually over what is now being set aside for the employee pension plan.
Citing the benefits far outweighing the cost, the council by a 5-0 vote advised Hamilton to move forward with instituting the change.
Having decided to increase security in schools, support a new vocational training program and improve benefits for city employees the meeting closed on a muted not
Bradford informed his fellow elected officials that having sold his house and preparing to move outside the city limits, he will soon resign his seat as Ward 2 representative.
The mayor and council thanked Bradford for his dedication to the duties of elected office and his willingness to offer professional advice during a period of metropolitan revitalization.