It’s fall and the perfect time to explore the marvelous outdoors. And Walker County has a lot to explore, both by local and area residents and those outdoor enthusiasts from around the Southeast and across the nation.
The Walker County Chamber of Commerce and county government in June launched “Walker Rocks,” a joint initiative to promote Walker County’s many and varied recreational offerings to a broad market.
Lacey Wilson, head of the local Chamber of Commerce, described “Walker Rocks” as a way to highlight natural resources throughout the county that are attracting exercise enthusiasts who are ready and willing to pursue their passion in Walker County. “The experiences available in Walker County create lasting memories, and it’s time to share those experiences with others,” said Wilson.
The area offers caves to explore, trails and roads to cycle and mountains for climbing or hiking. There are waterways and lakes to fish, kayak, canoe or paddleboard. Possibilities range from mild to wild — from family outings where participants will barely break a sweat to extreme adventure athletes looking for excitement and the ultimate adventure.
Now, a series of video testimonials of residents and businesses spotlight the Walker Rocks spirit. The videos first appeared on Instagram and were then rolled out on Facebook and Youtube. Viewers can click on four video titles that have been released so far:
Kayaking on West Chickamauga Creek
Paddleboarding on Queen City Lake
Horseback Riding at Trails End Ranch
Mountain Biking at 5 Points on Lookout Mountain
Upcoming segments will including Lula Lake, Bicycling, Caving and other adventures.
“Walker County is the outdoor adventure destination of the south,” said Robert Wardlaw, Economic & Community Development director for Walker County government. “Those who come to ride horses, hike to waterfalls or venture through our caves will spend money here, increasing demand for new businesses, such as outfitters, restaurants and hotels,” he said.
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield has noted that tourism is one of the fastest growing businesses in Georgia. This partnership with the Chamber to focus on attracting outdoor enthusiasts to visit the natural wonders of Walker County can reap large financial rewards without requiring major investments.
Added Wilson, “We’re hoping that we are able to not only increase sales tax revenue from visitors who are coming into the county but also to create additional jobs as well.”
So this fall, county officials invite everyone near and far to take a weekend or a week to explore, discover, and enjoy the majesty Walker County offers. Says Wardlaw, “We’re rolling out the red carpet, saying ‘come play!’”