Three people traveling together were arrested after an expired vehicle registration led to the discovery of meth, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Andrew Aukake Rita, 33, and James Edward Dixon, 40, both of Rossville were arrested Dec. 13 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.
Rita garnered an additional charge of possession of drug-related objects, and the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Johnny Torres, was arrested on charges of suspended registration, driving on a suspended license, and no proof of insurance.
Bonds have been set at $15,000 and $4,400 respectively for Rita and Torres. Meanwhile, Dixon has been denied bond at this time.
Sheriff’s Deputy Katherine Moody pulled the trio over about a quarter after 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Ringgold’s 1400 block of U.S. 41 after she noticed an expired sticker on the vehicle’s tag.
Torres was quickly arrested for his three traffic violations, but shortly thereafter, Moody says she spotted drugs in the vehicle.
“I observed multiple small plastic bags sticking out of the pocket on the back side of the driver’s seat,” Deputy Moody said. “The bags were small jeweler’s type bags commonly used in the possession and repackaging of drugs.”
In the vehicle, seven total bags were found that contained meth, reports show.
The drugs were linked to Rita, who was sitting right behind the driver’s seat in the vehicle, essentially with the drugs near his lap in the seat pocket in front of him.
Rita even admitted that the drug product was his, Moody wrote in her report.
Two more bags of meth were found in Dixon’s jacket pocket when he was searched.
The vehicle was towed by a local wrecker service and the three offenders were taken to Catoosa County jail without incident.