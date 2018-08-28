With the commissioner/commissioners referendum coming up Nov. 6, many Walker County residents are wondering and asking “What’s the difference?”
Sure, the sole commissioner form of government has only one executive, whereas the proposed commission or board of commissions form will have five, one for each of four districts plus a commission chairman.
But what are some of the strengths and weaknesses of each form, and which better fits and meets the needs of Walker County? That’s what residents want and need to know and understand as they approach Nov. 6.
Board of commissioners
The board of commissioners is the oldest and most common form of county government in America.
William Penn, colonial founder of Pennsylvania, is credited with originating the system of county commissioners in the United States. In colonial times, it was particularly prevalent in the South, which was less densely populated than the Northern colonies, and it spread across much of the rest of the country as the nation grew.
County commissions are usually made up of three or more individuals and act as the executive of the local government, levy local taxes, administer county governmental services such as prisons, courts, public health oversight, property registration, building code enforcement, and public works such as road maintenance.
The commission serves both the executive and the legislative duties, meaning it enacts local ordinances and administers them. The commissioners approve budgets, oversee spending and hire county employees. While the commissioners are responsible to the voters, their duties are defined and controlled by the state constitution and state statutes.
In recent decades, government reform movements have criticized the board of commissioners (or commission) form of county government for not having a single chief executive in charge. Therefore, some counties have moved to one of two related forms of government in an effort to solve the issue: either a commission-administrator (consisting of a board of commissioner and a county administrator) or a council-executive (consisting of a council and an executive). Today, more than 40 percent of counties across America have adopted one of these alternative forms. However, all states except Georgia use some version of the commission for county governments.
In Georgia, the 1868 constitution authorized the General Assembly to create county commissioners “in such counties as may require them, and to define their duties.” Then the following year the General Assembly passed a local act creating the state's first “board of commissioners of roads and revenues,” a three-member commission for Harris County. By 1877 more than half of Georgia’s counties were governed by county commissioners rather than ordinaries, an early version of a sole commissioner. Today, all except nine of Georgia’s 159 counties have the commission (board of commissioners) form of government.
Strengths
Government representatives are more accessible to the voters because there are more representatives, representing several districts.
With several commissioners, each can become more focused, knowledgeable and specialized in his or her district or area of responsibility and operation.
Because there are more representatives, there are more checks and balances.
Weaknesses
Rather than allowing county leaders to make quicker decisions, there is often disagreement, deadlock and inaction with commissioners acting in the narrow interests of their own district or department, rather than the government as a whole. For example, when Murray County moved from a commission to a sole commissioner in 2000, Liz Gould, chairwoman of the Murray County Democratic Party, recalled, “You had five people who were working their own agendas, and they couldn’t come together to do what was in the best interest of the county. They couldn’t work as a team, basically, is what it was. And so they stayed at each other’s throats all the time.”
The city commission often lacks effective leadership because leadership is shared at a departmental level.
Along the same lines, the commission is sometimes bereft of strong, effective political leadership. Good businessmen and even politicians are not necessarily good administrators. Those who are elected may be popular with the voters but may be amateurs when it comes to running a county.
When well-motivated individuals leave their comfortable private-sector occupations to take on elected or appointed offices, they often find themselves in hopelessly frustrating bureaucratic situations, strangled by red tape and thwarted by poorly designed public processes.
This form of government encourages departmental parochialism, making general administrative reorganization difficult to achieve.
The roles and duties of county commissioners are numerous and varied. The job of commissioner is, therefore, necessarily complex and extremely time-consuming. County commissioners, most of whom are part-time volunteers in service to their communities, often find themselves overwhelmed by the time required, at the number and scope of decisions they must make, and at the criticism expressed by their constituency. Commissioners must thoroughly understand each level of their responsibility to effectively lead a county.
There is the absence of any real concentration of executive authority and responsibility, as decision-making ultimately rests with the board of commissioners as a group. Responsibility for operating the local government is divided among and shared by all members of the governing board, making it administration by committee. Strong, consistent direction depends on maintaining general agreement, which may be difficult at times.
Equal and fair representation of all districts and residents can be challenging and even difficult. For example, as one observer noted, the northern end of Walker County could dominate decisions since the majority of county residents live there. “That would give LaFayette’s district the short-end of the stick since the part-time commissioners would be directly accountable to their respective districts,” cautioned Nathan Smith on GeorgiaPol.com. “That should put the onus on voters to elect commissioners who will represent their home districts but who understand that their decisions affect all citizens in the county.”
Since the district commissioners (four in this case) are part-time, they may often find it hard to make time for their responsibility as commission in addition to their careers and families.
Sole commissioner
The sole commissioner government, which is now found only in nine counties of Georgia, is a county commission with only one representative. The sole commissioner typically holds all legislative and executive powers in the county. Even though with one commissioner there is no voiced debate among the commission, sole commissioners typically hold public meetings to allow public input on decisions.
Ironically, upon ratification of the 1868 constitution, every county in Georgia was governed by the county ordinary – that is, an early type of sole commissioner. But this changed quickly. Now, only Bartow, Bleckley, Chattooga, Murray, Pulaski, Pickens, Towns, Union and Walker counties have sole commissioners, with Dade and Webster counties using that form of government until relatively recently.
Debates over the establishment or removal of a sole commissioner government generally hinge on efficiency versus representation and debate.
Strengths
It is easier for area businesses and residents, and even state legislators, to deal with one individual than with a board. “It’s not like we’re antiquated. It’s efficient, and we’re not running around like a bunch of novices,” former Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell said. “Industry loves the sole commissioner form of government. It gives us (Georgia, the only state with this form of governance) an advantage over other states.”
The commissioner gets to meet and know community leaders, businesspeople and the public personally through community meetings as well as through personal, telephone and email communication through his or her office.
It costs less than a board of commissioners.
Weaknesses
One individual cannot effectively oversee every aspect of county government and listen to the needs or wishes of this many people. It isn't fair to the leader or to the people they represent.
Being one person, the sole commissioner has to (or should) be knowledgeable about everything related to all county departments and operations. That can be overwhelming, if not impossible.
A commissioner does not usually have and/or use a wide range and depth of advisers and consultants to provide input on issues and decisions.
The sole commissioner places both the legislative and executive role into the hands of a single person and can potentially abuse the power. There are no checks and balances.
Not having a board means a lot of things that should be done in the sunshine may be done instead in darkness as there are no work sessions or meetings with discussion and back and forth. The sole commissioner just renders his or her verdict.
Having to know and do everything, the task can be extremely time-consuming, requiring and demanding far in excess of 40 hours a week. Former commissioner Heiskell said she averaged 15 hours daily and over 70 hours weekly in that position. Commissioner Shannon Whitfield says he, too, averages at least 70 hours each week.
Having sole responsibility for all operations and decisions can put tremendous pressure and stress on the commissioner, affecting his or her family and all other aspects of life.
Summary
In conclusion, while both the county commission (board of commissioners) and sole commissioner forms of government have their strengths and weaknesses, advantages and disadvantages, it is not the form of government chosen by Walker voters on Nov. 6 that is really most important. As is repeatedly acknowledged during this debate, it is the people elected in 2020 to those positions that will mean and bring success or failure, growth or decline, and prosperity for Walker County.
Everything rises or falls on leadership, be that in families, businesses, churches, sports teams, or in local, state, and national government. Good leaders from whatever fields and regardless of their experience will succeed. Leaders with dedication and commitment to principles and to the residents and businesses of Walker County will lead the county forward.
With sincerity, honesty, integrity, understanding and compassion, the members of a county commission or a sole commissioner has the opportunity, responsibility and privilege of leading Walker County into an exciting and prosperous new decade and future.