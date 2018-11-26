The property owners in Walker County have received their tax bills due by 12/20/18. The line “Public Health Facility & Serv” is the thinly veiled “Erlanger Tax”. It is for the 2011 debt, secured by Walker and Catoosa counties for Erlanger to run Hutcheson.
Erlanger quickly spent their $11 million in their failed attempt to save Hutcheson. Erlanger won a court decision in late 2017 exerting its right to collect the debt. Immediate repayment would have devastated Walker County and its new commissioner.
It was reckless for the prior commissioner to back such an effort. Many have thought that the manner of the running of the hospital by Erlanger was reckless and conducive to Hutcheson's failure. The new administration at Erlanger did grant a 3-year repayment. Regardless, the bill for the failure has been sent to the people of Walker County for something that was neither their fault nor universally supported. The second payment is now due.
Each year the 0.14% of property value is exacted for Erlanger. It is a burden on the citizens and has effected the financial growth of the County. The Times Free Press articles in January, 2018, recognized that this is a small part of Erlanger's anticipated annual income of $1 billion. Broader explanation in the Chattanoogan, posted 8/28/18, further justify the relief from this right given to Erlanger.
As this is a right and not an obligation, it is a burden on the citizens of Walker County and an annual reminder of Erlanger's prosecution of this court given right against the citizens of Walker County, we believe that Erlanger would want to reconsider forcing Walker to continue to collect this tax. Erlanger has a strong tradition of forgiveness of payments when there was hardship. Fundraisers soliciting donations for the debt by Gospel Sings and independent donation have been attempted to raise money.
We ask that Erlanger, its board and administration, grant charitable forbearance toward the people of Walker County by forgiving at least the last payment of this tax.