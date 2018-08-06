Officials with the Erlanger Health System announced today they will not appeal the Georgia Department of Community Health’s decision to grant a Certificate of Need for radiation oncology services in North Georgia. “Erlanger has always had a major presence in this community and we have reassured local officials of our plans to provide even greater access to world class care in Catoosa County and North Georgia,” said Erlanger Vice President of Operations and Market CEO Tanner Goodrich.
“Area residents and county officials know Erlanger has been vested in their community for many years and will continue to do so,” Goodrich noted. “In addition to treating thousands of North Georgia residents every year at our Erlanger South Family Medicine office, hospitals and many convenient locations, we have hundreds of employees who live in North Georgia, pay taxes and contribute significantly to economic development,” Goodrich said. “Our goal, as always, is to continue to identify new ways to improve access to world class care and services to those in this community,” he added.
“We know Erlanger and its employees have been heavily invested in our community for many years and we are supportive of Erlanger’s continuing and growing presence in Catoosa County,” said Steven Henry, Chairman of Catoosa County Commissioners. “We look forward to continuing to work with their leadership team to provide additional medical services to our residents, to support our tax base and economic development,” he said.