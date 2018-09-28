Mr. and Mrs. Steven Craig Jones of Poquoson, Va., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Faith Victoria Jones, to Dalton Lewis Glass, son of Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Lewis Glass of Chesapeake, Va., and the late Mrs. Tammy Sawyer Glass. Dalton is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Jr. and Bobbie Cross of Chickamauga, Georgia.
Faith Victoria earned a B.S. degree in biology from Christopher Newport University, a registered nursing diploma from Riverside College of Health Careers, and a B.S. degree in nursing from Old Dominion University. She is an RN at Riverside Partners in Women's Health.
Dalton earned a B.S. degree in criminal justice and sociology from Old Dominion University and his J.D. from Regent University School of Law. He works as an attorney with the Office of GEICO Staff Counsel.
Faith Victoria and Dalton share their love of being outdoors with Prim, their Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever.
They became engaged at Ruby Falls, Chattanooga, Tenn., in July 2018.
A June wedding is planned at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.