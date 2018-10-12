The Low Income Home Energy Assistance program administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children services will open to homebound and elderly households on Nov. 1.
Homebound households are defined as those households in which every household member is confined to the home because of medical conditions or disabilities.
Elderly households are defined as those households in which every member is aged 65 years or older. (If anyone in the household is under age 18 and all the other household members are 65 or older that household will meet the definition of elderly.)
All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy for home heating directly to the supplier; and be U.S. citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence.
To apply, applicants must bring their most recent heating bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security Number, proof of citizenship with a valid picture I.D. and/or alien status. In addition, Elderly households must provide proof of age for all household members.
Assistance will be in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of heating their homes. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. No checks can be issued until North Georgia Community Action, Inc. receives the funds from the State of Georgia, Department of Human Services. Assistance is on a “first-come, first-served” basis, while the funds last.