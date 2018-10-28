With only this left in early voting and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6, this midterm election is nearing history, giving area voters a chance to be part of that history. But to do so, they must vote.
Most polls and pundits are calling the Georgia gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp (the current secretary of state) a dead heat. Therefore, EVERY vote is important, and it is vitally important not only to vote yourself, but to call your family, friends, and neighbors and encourage them to vote this week or on Election Day.
For those who say, “My vote won’t make any difference” or “My vote won’t matter,” EVERY vote in this election will count, will matter and will make a difference.
Not only are local and state voters making history in the governor’s race, but Walker County voters are making history with the commissioner referendum, regardless of which way they vote.
With the Republican, Democratic, and Tea parties all united behind the change from sole commissioner to a board of commissions, the referendum is expected to pass, with some political pundits saying by as much as 60% or better. But the ballot box may tell another tale.
With these popular and hot issues on the ballot, area election officials have already seen near-record early voting and expect that pace to continue through Election Day. These issues make voting in this midterm extremely important.
Early voting continues in Walker County through Friday, Nov. 2, at five locations: the courthouse downtown, Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. Poll hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
In Catoosa County, residents may go to two precincts to vote early. They can go to the Ringgold precinct at the Freedom Center at 5283 Evitt St., next door to Catoosa County Fire and Rescue, or they can vote early at the Westside precinct at 3319 Lakeview Drive in Rossville adjacent to Westside Elementary School. Catoosa early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 2. Poll hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, poll hours are also 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all precincts.
All voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll for either early voting or on Nov. 6.