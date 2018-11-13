Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights in Lookout Mountain, Ga., has become the region’s premier holiday tradition, returning for its 24th season with more than a million LED lights and the largest, first-of-its kind walk-through Christmas tree.
The award-winning light extravaganza showcases more than 30 holiday scenes nightly beginning Nov. 16 through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Eve night).
“Through our collaboration with Northern Sky Lighting, we are thrilled to present the newest and most exciting elements of our Magic Forest Dancing Tree show to date,” said Will Jackson, senior manager of innovation for Rock City. “Our new 43-foot walk-through Christmas tree is the first of its kind anywhere and features thousands of programmable LEDs all swirling and spinning to music, with a 40-foot archway tunnel of colored lights. Seeing the tree as you approach is impressive, but the experience of being inside the tree during the show is unforgettable.”
“We are honored that so many families have made the Enchanted Garden of Lights part of their holiday tradition each Christmas season,” said Rock City President and COO Susan Harris. “Every year our team applies what we’ve learned from the past to enhance the experience, and 2018 is no different. We encourage our guests to visit our website before they visit to see which activities are open early and to find the days with special weekday or value pricing.”
Guests enter through the historic roundhouse gates onto the North Pole Highway and choose one of four themed realms of wonder to venture through first. The Magic Forest features a wonderland of colorful dancing trees, orbs and arches twinkling and flashing to an original score of festive music leading to the beloved Fairyland Caverns. In the Arctic Kingdom, Blizzard's Pass highlights icy gardens with lighted penguins fishing alongside animatronic polar bears. Yule Town is the traditional route through the trail, displaying a classic vintage theme with the Legends of Christmas, portraying classic holiday icons. And North Pole Village hosts Santa and Mrs. Claus where kids of all ages can enjoy cookie decorating while warming up with some hot cocoa and listening to performances in the North Pole Lodge.
Dinner with Santa tickets are still available Dec. 11 and 12. This special holiday buffet includes a meet-and-greet with Santa, his elves, Jack Frost and Inara the Ice Queen, as well as a gift, photo and cookie decorating voucher with each child admission. These dates do sell out, so guests are encouraged to make reservations quickly. For more info, visit www.seerockcity.com/lights.
Rock City Gardens is proud to partner annually with Ronald McDonald House Charities, giving a portion of each ticket sold to benefit local families whose children are hospitalized. For more information on this organization and how to help, visit www.rmhchattanooga.com.
The Enchanted Garden of Lights is a 2018 Top 20 Event winner by Southeast Tourism Society. Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, a 140-foot waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and the Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet.