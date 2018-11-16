Applications are now being accepted for this year’s LaFayette Area Empty Stocking Fund.
Applications can be picked up at various locations in Walker County including the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS), the LaFayette Housing Authority, Primary Health Care Centers in Walker County and the Rossville Athletic Center. Only one application per household is required. The last day for turning in application is November 30, 2018.
The 501c3 charity receives donations from local individuals, businesses, churches, and United Way in order to purchase food from local grocer Chappelle Foods who recently purchased Shop-Rite Grocery. In 2016, the fund approved more than 650 applications from every community in Walker County.
Applications are reviewed by DFCS and those approved to receiving food bags will be notified by letter.