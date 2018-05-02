Eight people — six Republicans and two Democrats — want to be the next governor of the state of Georgia. Here’s a thumbnail summary of each. Visit their websites to learn more — there’s something on every site that will surprise you about these folks who want to lead the state. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Election Day in the primary is Tuesday, May 22, and polls at all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, voters can cast ballots early. Early/advanced voting for the primary elections opened Monday, April 30 and continues through May 18.
In the primary elections, the Republican with the most votes and the Democrat with the most votes will face off in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Stacey Abrams, Democrat, staceyabrams.com
Personal: Author of eight romantic suspense novels (under pen name Selena Montgomery), 2012 grand champion of the Georgia National Fair Legislative Livestock Roundup, recognized as a Living Legend by Planned Parenthood of the Southeast, recipient of the national Champion for Women’s Health Award from Planned Parenthood
Education: Spelman College, LBJ School of Public Affairs (University of Texas), Yale Law School
Business experience: Co-founder of NOW Account (financial services firm that helps small businesses)
Political experience: Founder of New Georgia Project, Georgia state representative (House Minority Leader)
Goals: Extend access to childcare, pre-K and afterschool programs; raise teacher salaries; offer tax credits and subsidies to working parents; promote free access to technical colleges and debt-free four-year colleges; expand apprenticeships and adult literacy programs; invest in small businesses; fight poverty and discrimination in the workplace; expand Medicaid; support "reproductive freedom;" promote new jobs in infrastructure, clean energy, biotech and agritech; reform the justice system; promote diversity; help veterans and military families; tighten gun laws and expand mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment; expand voter rights; support the arts and film industry in Georgia
Casey Cagle, Republican, caseycagle.com
Personal: Married, three sons, high school and college football player, avid triathlete, leader of Healthy Kids Georgia
Education: Georgia Southern University
Political experience: Elected Georgia senator in 1994 and reelected five times, chairman of Finance Committee, vice chairman of Science and Technology, member of Appropriations Committee and Natural Resources Committee, became lieutenant governor in 2006 (current position)
Work experience: Opened tuxedo shop at age 20; banking; real estate
Goals: Cut taxes, create 500,000 jobs, reduce regulation, maintain fair tort system, invest in infrastructure, increase agriculture opportunities, expand Georgia film industry, make Georgia "Silicon Valley of the South," reform/improve education, protect second amendment rights, promote pro-life cause, fight illegal immigration.
Stacey Evans, Democrat, staceyevans.com
Personal: Married, one daughter
Education: Economics, political science and law degrees from the University of Georgia
Political experience: Georgia representative, helped restore HOPE scholarship for many students and "expanded the pool of students eligible for financial aid to attend technical college and increased the aid amount for top performing students"
Work experience: Odd jobs (waitress, cashier telemarketer), lawyer (represented whistleblowers in Medicare fraud case)
Goals: Increase minimum wage; promote equal pay, affordable childcare, tax credits for working people and a state earned income tax credit; invest in infrastructure (roads, mass transit, commuter rail); promote small businesses through access to state contracts; promote higher pay for teachers, first responders and service providers; expand Medicaid and access to healthcare; promote "reproductive rights;" expand funding of education; expand pre-school access; reform the justice and prison systems and end for-profit prisons; oppose all discrimination based on race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity; make it easier for people to vote; protect the environment.
Hunter Hill, Republican, votehunterhill.com
Personal: Married, two children, member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, musician, member of The National Infantry Museum (board member), Warrior Alliance (advisory board), Promise 686 (advisory board), U.S. Army Ranger Association, American Legion, Disabled Veterans of America, Veteran of Foreign Wars, and The National Rifle Association
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in general management with minor in civil engineering from West Point
Military experience: Five years active duty in U.S. Army; graduated from Airborne, Air Assault, U.S. Army Ranger School; attained rank of captain; tours in Iraq and Afghanistan; two Bronze Stars.
Work experience: Commercial real estate development with Carter and Associates, licensed real estate professional with Commercial Property Professionals, president of Tommy Newberry Coaching
Political experience: Georgia senator
Goals: Eliminate state income tax; double investment in transportation; fight illegal immigration; care for veterans; promote school choice and improve education; improve healthcare through free-market options; protect religious liberty; support first responders.
Brian Kemp, Republican, kempforgovernor.com
Personal: Married, three daughters, member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from University of Georgia
Political experience: Georgia Secretary of State, state senator
Work experience: Agribusiness, financial services, real estate management and investment
Goals: Cut regulations for small businesses, cut government spending and waste, strengthen rural communities, fight illegal immigration, improve education through local control, expand school choice, strengthen rural schools and remove burdensome regulations that tie teachers’ hands, defend second amendment, fight gangs and special interests.
Clay Tippins, Republican, claytippins.com
Personal: Married, two children, member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, National Trustee for SE Division of Boys and Girls Club of America, All-American swimmer and high school national swimming champion
Education: Stanford University, Navy's Officer Candidate School
Military experience: Navy SEAL (lieutenant commander), served in Iraq
Work experience: Manager and vice president at consulting firm Capgemini, managing director for Easter Europe operations at BrightStar Corp.
Goals: Stop Atlanta gangs and sex trafficking, make sure every child can read by third grade, rein in state spending, support second amendment, fight illegal immigration, support medical marijuana but oppose legal recreational use, support freedom of religion but oppose RFRA, fight opioid crisis, support pro-life cause.
Marc Urbach, Republican, marcurbach.com
Personal: One daughter, Christian (attends church and synagogue), public speaker on Constitutional issues and religious freedom, author of two books, founder/lead reporter for CSN Common Sense News "Truth You Can Believe In"
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in communications from University of Florida, Masters of Education degree from Georgia State University
Work experience: photojournalist, journalist, built and sold youth sports photography business, teacher in Gwinnett County Schools (2001-2012)
Goals: Promote local control of schools and build "Trade Skills Schools," establish a "Business-Student Income Tax Credit" to help businesses help students, promote "High Road Rapid Transit System," promote free market healthcare system, promote the Bible in schools as elective course, eliminate Georgia income tax, limit immigration into state, fight crime through moral education, fight drug abuse by inspiring change in attitudes, fight government dependency, promote agriculture, reform criminal justice through probable cause hearings, protect the environment.
Michael Williams, Republican, williamsgeorgia.com
Personal: Married, four children, active in church, honorary member of Cumming Kiwanis Club
Education: University of Montevallo (Ala.)
Business experience: Certified public accountant, former owner of 18 Sports Clips shops throughout Georgia and Alabama (2004-2014)
Political experience: Elected to Georgia Senate in 2014, first Georgia co-chair for Trump campaign (traveled across country campaigning)
Goals: Promote tax reform, school choice, Constitutional Carry (guns), spending cuts, term limits for all statewide elected offices, use veto power to defeat liberal legislation, keep casinos out of Georgia, promote religious freedom, fight illegal immigration, support pro-life cause, increase minimum salaries for law enforcement officers, reduce regulations on agriculture, promote school choice, freeze college tuition rates, fight illegal immigration, fight defacing monuments, support medical marijuana.