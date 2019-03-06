Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) officials are tentatively set to begin moving into their brand new expansion on the Whitfield Murray Campus (WMC) by May. Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) teachers from Dalton Public Schools recently toured the new facility that is expected to host its first full semester of classes this fall.
This year, the new facility will offer programs that will help train the future workforce of Northwest Georgia. Industry in the region has expressed a need for programs such as Chemical Technology, Engineering Technology, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, Computer Information Systems Technology, Industrial Systems Technology, Supply Chain Management and Logistics, and Diesel Mechanic Technology.
After breaking ground on the project in Dalton, Ga., a little more than a year and a half ago, the new 80,000-square foot facility on the WMC will soon be ready for the next steps. Workers will begin installing furniture, information technology resources, audio-visual resources, and program equipment. The college held its first classes at the WMC in 2010 within the walls of the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy facility. By 2016, GNTC had its own building on the property, as well. The WMC student body grew to more than 1,000 students in the 2016-17 school year.
GNTC currently has six campuses across Northwest Georgia. Students can attend courses either online or on the Catoosa County Campus, Floyd County Campus, Gordon County Campus, Polk County Campus, Walker County Campus, or Whitfield Murray Campus. Day and evening courses are offered throughout the year.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,785 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs.